Candidates compete for San Diego City Attorney

SAN DIEGO — As the March 3 California primary approaches, three people are running for City Attorney of San Diego.

Incumbent Mara Elliott will compete against candidates Cory Briggs and Peter Mesich.

According to her website, Elliott has defended victims of domestic violence and safeguarded taxpayer dollars.

Cory Briggs has offered the San Diego city council and mayor legal advice and has made sure the California Public Records Act is respected, according to his website.

Peter Mesich has been responsible for reviewing thousands of DUI and misdemeanor cases to determine if the City of San Diego should prosecute or not, his website says.

