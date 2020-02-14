Candidates compete for San Diego Board of Education in 3 districts

SAN DIEGO — As the March 3rd California primary approaches, candidates are competing for a spot on the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education.

Voters in districts A, D, and E will cast their votes for their picks. The two candidates that receive the most votes come March will then be on the ballot for the November election.

District A

These candidates are running in a district that represents residents in San Diego neighborhoods north of Interstate 8 between interstates 5 and 15.

Sabrina Bazzo, Crystall Trull, and Stephen Groce are running for seats that represent Madison, Clairemont, University City and Mira Mesa High Schools.

District D

San Diego High Complex and Hoover High Schools are in this district.

Incumbent Richard Barrera was the sole qualifier for the ballot in San Diego Unified District D. The district represents San Diego neighborhoods south of Interstate 8 and between Interstates 5 and 15.

District E

These candidates are running in a district that represents neighbors in San Diego communities south of Interstate 8 and east of Interstate 15. Crawford Complex, Lincoln, and Morse High Schools are in this district.

Sharon Whitehurt-Payne is the incumbent in this race. LaWana Richmond is running against her.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote, or if there’s anything else you need to do? Check out our voter’s resource guide — it has all the information you need.