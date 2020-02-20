Ammar Campa-Najjar: 50th Congressional District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, is an East County business owner and educator who worked on the Barrack Obama reelection campaign and later in the Labor Department.

He sat down with FOX 5 to speak about why he's running for the 50th Congressional District.

When former Rep. Duncan Hunter stepped down over a corruption scandal, it left this sprawling district of northern and eastern San Diego County up for grabs. In the final month before the primary, Campa-Najjar and a trio of Republicans are the leading candidates to replace him.

