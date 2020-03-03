Skip to content
California 2020 Primary
Vargas passes Castellanos for No. 2 spot in District 1 supervisor seat
Campa-Najjar to face Issa in November runoff
Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize
San Diego City Council races take shape after primary
More California 2020 Primary Headlines
Fate unclear for $15 billion Calif. school upgrade bond
Sara Jacobs takes early lead in 53rd Congressional District race
Incumbent Mara Elliott advances easily to runoff in city attorney’s race
Early returns show Measure C falling short
Voters reject Newland Sierra project, new housing rules in countywide ballot measures
Todd Gloria, Scott Sherman appear headed for November runoff in mayor’s race
Campa-Najjar, Issa expected to compete in 50th District runoff
Hueso, Anderson, Gaspar take early lead in county supervisor races
Inside California Politics: Preview of Super Tuesday results
Technical issues lead to long lines for some California voters
Tulsi Gabbard calls on Biden, Sanders to help put her in next debate
Trump signs $8.3B measure to address coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Warren drops out of presidential race
Video
Live Primary Election Results