Calif. will let absent lawmakers vote during outbreak

FILE – In this June 15, 2020, file photo, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, urges lawmakers to approve the state budget bill, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Rendon said on Thursday, July 23, 2020, that lawmakers could vote by proxy for the final month of the legislative session. The move comes after a coronavirus outbreak in the legislature sickened at least seven people and put Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey in the hospital. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s legislative leaders will let absent lawmakers vote on bills during the final month of the legislative session.

The decision announced Thursday comes after at least seven people who work in the state Capitol were infected with the coronavirus, including an assemblyman who had to be hospitalized.

The state Assembly plans to let four legislative leaders cast votes for absent members during floor sessions. The state Senate will let lawmakers cast votes remotely, but only in committee hearings.

Some government watchdog groups oppose the new rules, arguing they undermine the deliberative process of the Legislature.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to work next week.