Calif. voters to decide on eliminating cash bail, exempting some companies from AB5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in this November on whether to expand a landmark data privacy law, alter a decades-old law that limits property taxes on businesses and exempt ride-hail giants Uber and Lyft from a new state labor law.

They are among 11 measures Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified on Thursday for the Nov. 3 ballot.

The ballot measure regarding Uber and Lyft relates to AB5, a controversial new law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors. While supporters praise the law for giving better protections to people who essentially function like full-time employees without the benefits, it has also disrupted industries, led to lay-offs and set off legal battles, including a lawsuit by Uber.

In November, voters will determine whether to exempt certain app-based companies that rely on independent contractors — such as rideshare services or food delivery platforms — from the restrictions of AB5. Instead of having to classify their drivers as employees, the measure would allow the companies to provide alternative benefits.

Two other measures on the ballot are constitutional amendments that would overturn the state’s ban on affirmative action and another to restore the voting rights of people with felony convictions who are on parole.

A referendum will also ask voters to decide whether the state should eliminate cash bail.

