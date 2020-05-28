Calif. politicians won’t get 1st pay raise in years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California state lawmakers and other top elected officials won’t be getting a pay increase for the first time in five years as the state faces a major budget deficit and mass unemployment induced by the coronavirus.

The California commission that sets salaries for public officials voted unanimously Thursday to keep officials’ pay flat for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will make nearly $210,000, but has himself proposed taking a 10% pay cut. State legislators will continue to collect nearly $115,000 a year.

Commission members said a pay cut wouldn’t dent the state’s $54.3 billion deficit.