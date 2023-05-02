SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support a special election to fill Supervisor Nathan Fletcher‘s seat once he resigns.

Fletcher has said he plans to step down from his District 4 seat on May 15. He is currently out on a medical leave being treated for what he says is alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress.

Since that announcement, there have been many developments involving the supervisor and his leadership position. Days after he announced he was checking himself into treatment, a former MTS employee, Grecia Figueroa, filed a lawsuit accusing Fletcher of sexual harassment and assault in his role as then-chairman of MTS.

“Holding a special election ensures that San Diego County residents can choose their representatives fairly and transparently,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said in a statement following the vote. “It’s important for the 700,000 people that live in District 4 to decide directly who will represent them for the next three years. The people that live in this district deserve to have their voices heard.”

The election would be held Aug. 15.

Check back for updates on this developing story.