SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden traveled to San Diego Thursday evening to attend a get-out-the-vote event for Rep. Mike Levin in Oceanside.

President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Biden arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar aboard Air Force One shortly after 6 p.m. The president will travel north to join Levin at the event at MiraCosta College.

Biden and Levin are expected to discuss next week’s election and efforts to lower costs for American families, according to a news release from the Levin campaign.

The trip is part of a four-state, three-day campaign swing. Biden’s first stop was Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he shared the stage with Democratic Gov. Michelle Griffin.

President Joe Biden greets California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Levin is in a tight race with Brian Maryott in the 49th District. The race is concerning for Democrats, as they face the GOP possibly getting control of Congress.

The Levin campaign has portrayed Maryott as a pro-Trump, anti-abortion extremist, while Maryott calls the president’s visit a “last-minute attempt by D.C. Democrats to sweep their policy failures under the rug.”

The 49th District is a newly-redrawn district that saw some territory lost in San Diego County and added territory in Orange County. Levin is seeking his third term representing the district.

Biden will travel to the Chicago area Friday before heading to Pennsylvania Saturday.

President Biden arrives at MCAS Miramar aboard Air Force One before attending a get-out-the-vote event in Oceanside. https://t.co/ksLoIUo3Nl pic.twitter.com/vUaPmVBlkt — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) November 4, 2022

Jason Sloss contributed to this story.