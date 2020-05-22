Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” that he “ain’t black” if he was considering supporting President Donald Trump in the November election.

Host Charlamagne Tha God talked with Democratic presidential candidate Biden on Friday in an interview that addressed, among other things, whether Biden intends to choose a black woman as his running mate.

During the interview, a Biden aide interrupted to conclude the chat since Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also had a scheduled interview in their Delaware home.

The aide is heard saying: “That’s really our time. I apologize.”

“You can’t do that to black media!” responded Charlamagne.

“I gotta do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock,” Biden said before checking his watch and jokingly adding, “Uh no, I’m in trouble.”

Charlamagne then said: “Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, because it’s a long way until November and we got more questions.”

“You got more questions? Well I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

This morning @Cthagod sat down with Democratic Presidential Nominee @JoeBiden to talk about a few things including his plan for African American communities in America, if he will be choosing a black female running mate + more!🇺🇸



Watch here: https://t.co/AUYaQhSX9h — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 22, 2020