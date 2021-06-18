Biden gave Putin a pair of custom aviator sunglasses

A pair of Randolph Engineering Concorde teardrop sunglasses, in 23-karat gold finish with polarized American gray lenses, rest on a table at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a pair of the sunglasses from President Joe Biden following their meeting in Switzerland this week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Peter Waszkiewicz, president and CEO of Randolph Engineering, hand only, displays a brass master eye plug, used in manufacturing, for the Concorde teardrop 57mm model of sunglasses, at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first presidential summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin with a gift, presenting his counterpart with a pair of custom aviator sunglasses.

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he’s sometimes parodied over them.

He notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The custom aviators are a brand manufactured in Massachusetts and designed for fighter pilots, the White House said, announcing the gifts after Biden and Putin concluded their summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

The U.S. leader also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

The Kremlin has not said whether and how Putin may have reciprocated.