SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez visited the FOX 5 studio Monday one day before California’s 80th State Assembly District Election.

Gómez, 46, is running for the 80th State Assembly District seat — formerly filled by Lorena Gonzalez who resigned from the position in the beginning of January. Shortly after her resignation, Gonzalez endorsed Gómez to succeed her in the seat.

Gómez last ran for public office in 2020 to represent California’s 53rd congressional district, but lost the race to fellow Democrat Sara Jacobs.

“My commitment to serving the community goes a long way,” she told FOX 5 Monday. “It goes from when I was doing community organizing, addressing environmental justice, air quality issues, to be the councilmember, the council president and truly utilizing the opportunity to be an elected, to continue advancing issues in our communities from affordable housing to cleaner air to increasing the minimum wage. That’s what I want to do for the constituents in the 80th.”

The 80th State Assembly District candidate also addressed a San Diego Union-Tribune report in 2020 about Gómez failing to report more than $100,000 in income in her federal tax filings for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“So my 2017 taxes were filed wrongly and didn’t include a piece of information,” she said. “And as soon as it got brought to my attention through the article that the U-T did, I fixed it literally the next day, so I took care of it right away and hopefully we can move forward.”

When asked what differentiates Gómez from her Democratic opponent David Alvarez, she says her “leadership.”

“I was the councilmember, I was the council president during COVID. I was able to show my leadership, introduce the eviction moratorium, making sure that people continued to have their lighting, their water, no shutoffs for any of that. I demonstrated how I have been able to be a strong leader. I also tackled the housing crisis, housing affordability, and these sort of things I’m going to continue doing for the constituents. These are issues that people are really, really impacted that the cost of living continues to grow,” she said.