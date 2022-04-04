SAN DIEGO — Democratic candidate David Alvarez visited the FOX 5 studio Monday as he gets ready for Tuesday’s 80th State Assembly District Election.

For more than a decade, the 41-year-old has been a known figure in local politics, having previously served as a member of San Diego City Council for eight years and unsuccessfully running for mayor in a special election against Kevin Faulconer in 2013-14.

After several years away from politics, Alvarez announced his intentions to run for Lorena Gonzalez’s seat in December. Gonzalez resigned from her position in January to pursue a job with the California Labor Federation.

“I did have the honor to serve and represent the people of this community and got a lot of things done over the eight years I was on city council,” he told FOX 5 Monday. “Now I’m looking to go to Sacramento because the future of our state is at stake. I don’t like the way things have been happening in Sacramento.”

Alvarez focused on education during his interview, explaining how learning has been difficult for children the last couple of years.

“Learning loss that has happened because of the school closures and everything that has happened over the last couple of years has been really challenging for families, so we got to reinvest in education like we haven’t done before,” he said.

Alvarez also emphasized the South Bay’s need for a university as “our impacted universities at San Diego State and UCSD aren’t enough for all the kids who want to get into school.”

When asked about his campaign facing criticism for taking campaign contributions from large corporations and oil companies, he responded saying “almost $400,000 has been spent just to oppose me.”

“That’s more money than spent on anything else this entire campaign, so the fact that there are different people from different walks of life who have supported my campaign, very successful business people to literally people who have given $25 checks,” Alvarez said.