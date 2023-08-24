This is an Apple store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Apple reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Apple is now supporting a California bill that would require electronic and appliance manufacturers to provide product owners with tools and services to repair damaged items.

The bill would specially require manufacturers that sell products for more than $100 to make replacement guides, parts and tools available for at least years three after the manufacture date, regardless of whether the three-year period exceeds the product’s warranty period, according to the bill’s text.

The company’s latest move of support comes after its initial decision to oppose the proposed legislation.

Apple told TechCrunch that it supports the bill so “all Californians have even greater access to repairs while also protecting their safety, security, and privacy.”

“We create our products to last and, if they ever need to be repaired, Apple customers have a growing range of safe, high-quality repair options,” the statement continued.

The iPhone maker also wrote a letter to state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman reaffirming its support for the bill. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Eggman said Apple’s support for the bill is a “historic day for the movement.”

The tech company has historically opposed such legislation mainly because it offers its own insurance plan, AppleCare+, which encourages consumers to visit authorized retail locations when their device malfunctions, CNBC reported.

The bill, officially known as SB 244 or the “Right to Repair Act,” was introduced by Eggman earlier this year.

Other states, like New York, have introduced similar legislation.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act into law last year, which requires “original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to make diagnostic and repair information for digital electronic parts and equipment available to independent repair providers and consumers if such parts and repair information are also available to OEM authorized repair providers and servicers,” according to the bill’s text.

California’s version of the bill has been making its way through the state legislature since April and would have to be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it is enforced.