SAN DIEGO — Another candidate has thrown their hat into the race for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s District Four seat, shortly after the Board of Supervisors voted to pursue a special election to fill the impending vacancy.

Amy Reichert, who ran against Fletcher as a Republican in last year’s election, announced that she would be seeking the seat again.

“I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the County Board of Supervisors,” she said in a press release. “I am committed to rebuilding the trust in our elected officials and strengthening our communities. It’s time we give them the leadership they deserve.”

Reichert is the third candidate to launch a campaign for the District Four seat, following non-profit CEO, Janessa Goldbeck, and San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery-Steppe.

After Fletcher’s resignation announcement, Reichert was considered a likely candidate for a special election. However, she told FOX 5 last month that she was waiting until the Board of Supervisors decided how the seat will be filled.

District Four is one of the largest and most ethnically diverse supervisorial districts, representing nearly 700,000 San Diegans in areas like Clairemont, La Mesa, Balboa Park, Hillcrest and Spring Valley.

Fletcher, who has held the seat since 2018, announced his intention to resign at the end of his medial leave on May 15, following the surfacing of sexual assault allegations against him by a former MTS employee.

While the seat has not been vacated yet, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for a special election to fill the District Four seat during Tuesday’s meeting. The board will be meeting again in three weeks to finalize the special election.

The primaries for the special election will be held on Aug. 15. If no candidates win more than 50% of the vote in August, the top two candidates election will move to a general election in November.