‘Aggressive’ man arrested after confronting Newsom in Oakland

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

File – California Gov. Gavin Newsom in June 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland yesterday.

The California Highway Patrol, which provides security for Newsom, said the governor was walking to an event to promote small businesses when he was “approached by an aggressive individual.” Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man.

The East Bay Times reported that Newsom did not appear injured or disturbed by the incident. When reporters later asked what happened, he quipped that different people have different ways of saying hello,” the newspaper’s David DeBolt wrote.

The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News