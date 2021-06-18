‘Aggressive’ man arrested after confronting Newsom in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland yesterday.

The California Highway Patrol, which provides security for Newsom, said the governor was walking to an event to promote small businesses when he was “approached by an aggressive individual.” Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man.

The East Bay Times reported that Newsom did not appear injured or disturbed by the incident. When reporters later asked what happened, he quipped that different people have different ways of saying hello,” the newspaper’s David DeBolt wrote.

The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.