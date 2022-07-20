SAN DIEGO – U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs was arrested with more than a dozen other lawmakers Tuesday in a protest over what she calls a “shameful” ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision this year.

Jacobs and other high-profile Democrats including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib were taken into custody in an abortion rights demonstration held on the grounds of the Capitol.

“We were blocking traffic so Capitol Police warned us four times and started arresting us,” Jacobs said Wednesday. “We were taken to a separate area and then eventually let go after we got our mug shot taken. I’ll have to go back and pay a fine because of the arrest.”

Jacobs said it was the first time she’d ever been arrested, adding that it felt appropriate while battling back against the high court’s decision.

Given the far-reaching impact of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, she said, “it was only right for me to put my own body on the line to fight for the rights that every person in America should have, not just those of us who live in California.”

In total, 35 people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of crowding, obstructing or incommoding, The Hill reported, citing Capitol Police. Of the total, 17 were members of Congress.

In a statement following the arrest, Jacobs said she “won’t stop fighting” for abortion rights.

She told FOX 5’s Shally Zomorodi that she will preside over the debate in the House on the Right to Contraception Act, which she introduced with Reps. Kathy Manning, Nikema Williams and Angie Craig. If it passes, the bill would codify into law the right for people to obtain contraceptives in the U.S. and protect various forms of contraceptives.

“For me, as a young woman, reproductive health care is my health care,” Jacobs said. “I’ve used many of these different contraception methods. I’ve used emergency contraception; I’ve used an IUD; I’ve used birth control pills. I know how important having access to those has been for me to have autonomy and agency over my own life and to make the very personal decisions of how, when and if to start a family.”

She adds, “That’s the right we’re going to codify for everyone across the country.”

FOX 5’s Shally Zomorodi contributed to this report.