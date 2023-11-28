SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — California has opened up nearly $300 million in new grants for local municipalities to clear homeless encampments as public officials face mounting pressure to address the most visible manifestation of the state’s housing crisis.

The $299 million in grant money, which was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, is the latest disbursement of the Encampment Resolution Fund (ERF) program that was established by state lawmakers in 2021.

The funds will be primarily used for city or county projects to expand outreach or shelter that can help connect people with housing. The governor’s office estimates that 10,000 people will be assisted with the grants for these projects.

“Housing is the solution to homelessness, and these grants will help our local partners assist their unhoused neighbors move from dangerous and unsightly encampments into safe and stable places they can call home,” the California Interagency Council on Homelessness Executive Officer Meghan Marshall said in a release.

Cities and counties will be able to apply for the grants on a rolling basis through June 2024, or until funds are exhausted. Half of the new grants will be focused on encampments on state roadways, Newsom’s office said.

Removing encampments along highways and other state-managed roads has been a focus for California officials over the last few years. Elected officials have long argued that these — and other makeshift camps — are dangerous and unsanitary for the unhoused people living in them.

“Encampments are not safe for the people living in them, or for community members around them,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday. “The state is giving locals hundreds of millions of dollars to move people into housing and clean up these persistent and dangerous encampments. And we are doing the same on state land.”

To date, 66 communities throughout the state have been awarded more than $400 million from the fund since July 2021. According to the governor’s office, about 5,675 encampments have been cleared by Caltrans and local partners in these areas through the ERF program.

How elected officials are able to address public camping has drawn increased scrutiny over the last few years, particularly as the number of individuals who have fallen into homelessness continues to rise.

But despite tens of millions of dollars put towards cracking down on homeless encampments, there appears to be minimal reduction in the number of tents in public areas, and these sweeps can have detrimental impacts for those that endure them.

Advocates argue that efforts to remove encampments can often lead to additional barriers — like arrests or getting disconnected with outreach services if forced to relocate — that make it more difficult to enter housing. Unhoused people have also reported losing important documents, medicine and other personal effects in local or state attempts to clear encampments.

Without enough temporary beds, permanent housing or social services, advocates say clearing encampments does little to alleviate the crisis. California officials say the new ERF grants will help cities to continue expanding these services for their unhoused residents while addressing the public safety hazards.

“Through the Encampment Resolution Grants, Caltrans is working to connect people experiencing homelessness on its right-of-way to more secure and stable housing situations offered by local partners,” said Alisa Becerra, Caltrans Deputy Division Chief for the Office of Homelessness and Encampments. “The strength of this effort relies on collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to creating real solutions that help the people who need it most.”