2nd local rally for Trump follows similar demonstrations around country

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) – The second of two San Diego area “Stop the Steal” rallies will be held Sunday in Poway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to support President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the Nov. 3 presidential election was marked by fraud.

A similar rally was held Saturday at Waterford Park in San Diego to coincide with the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., and similar events nationwide.

“So much love of country and our president. 2000+ in attendance,” Tony P. Krvaric, the volunteer chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego tweeted Saturday after driving by Waterford Park during the rally. “Law enforcement was there but had little to do as everyone behaved. No looting or destruction. Imagine that. #MAGA is here to stay.”

Multiple media reports and election officials have found no evidence of widespread election fraud, and have discredited other popular theories.

Sunday’s rally is set for 14969 Pomerado Road from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.