SAN DIEGO – San Diego County voters in supervisorial district 4 will soon decide which two candidates will head to November’s runoff election and ultimately represent them for a four-year term.

Nathan Fletcher, the current chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair and supervisor of the fourth district, will seek re-election against a pair of challengers in the June 7 primary.

District 4 spans many central areas within the city of San Diego from Clairemont to Rolando, along with the East County cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove as well as Spring Valley. The region is 101 square miles — 78 incorporated, 23 unincorporated — and is the most ethnically diverse district in the county, according to Fletcher’s website. Its population is more than 675,000.

These are the candidates who will be on the ballot, listed in alphabetical order with links to their campaign websites:

San Diego County supervisor/educator

Diversity inclusion coordinator

State licensed investigator