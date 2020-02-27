Police track down driver accused of hit-and-run that hospitalized 12-year-old

Emergency workers wheel a boy inside from the helipad at Rady Children’s Hospital after he was hit by two cars in the Vista area.

VISTA, Calif. — A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested in Oceanside two days after they allegedly hit a 12-year-old boy on a Vista-area street, authorities said Thursday.

The arrest happened shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday when deputies responded to the 3500 block of Windrift Way in Oceanside to check out a tip provided through the San Diego County Crime Stoppers hotline, sheriff’s Deputy Guido Cozzarelli said.

While checking the area, deputies found a 2016 white Toyota sedan with front-end damage, which matched the vehicle and damage description provided by witnesses, Cozzarelli said.

Deputies talked to the registered owner of the vehicle, then arrested that person … who was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, he said. The suspect’s name and age were not immediately disclosed.

The alleged hit-and-run driver struck the boy in the 1000 block of Mar Vista Drive on the border of Vista and an unincorporated area about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department.

An air ambulance took the victim to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment of injuries to his right leg and abrasions to his face.

The child was conscious and responsive while being treated at the scene and prepared for transport, sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said Tuesday. An update on the boy’s status was not immediately available.