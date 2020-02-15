Police to crack down on bicycle and pedestrian violations

SAN DIEGO — If you’re thinking about jaywalking or making an illegal turn on Sunday, think again. The San Diego Police Department said officers are cracking down for the sake of pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. officers will be actively looking for violations from pedestrians, drivers, and bicyclists that put people in danger. These violations could include failing to stop at signs and signals, speeding, and other offenses.

Targetted patrols will happen in the neighborhoods of Allied Gardens, Birdland, the College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Kearny Mesa, Lake Murray, Mission Valley, San Carlos, Serra Mesa, and Tierrasanta.

Officers will also be watching out for jaywalkers or those that fail to yield to drivers with the right of way. Bicyclists caught on the wrong side of the road or rolling through stop signs will also be ticketed.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” Officer Mark McCullough said. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

In 2016, 138 bicyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads, SDPD said. Pedestrian fatalities are up nearly 33 percent from 2012, and the number of bicyclists killed is up nearly 25 percent over the past five years.

