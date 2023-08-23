SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are seeking public help to locate a man suspected of assaulting and threatening a rabbi inside a College Area 7-Eleven store.

According to SDPD, the incident happened on July 24 around 9:50 a.m. inside the 7-Eleven location at 5141 College Avenue.

The victim, a 65-year-old rabbi, was wearing his traditional Jewish faith clothing when another man confronted him and asked if he was Jewish, Officer Mark Herring said in a news release.

According to police, after the victim told the man he was Jewish, the suspect began to scream antisemitic comments and ripped off part of the victim’s religious clothing.

The suspect then left the store on foot. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect and announced a $3,500 reward for information to identify the man.

The suspect, pictured above, is described by police as being in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with long, wavy hair possibly styled as dreadlocks.

In addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, a $2,500 reward is being offered by non-profit organization StandWithUs for information leading to an arrest in this case, Herring said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect was asked to contact SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.