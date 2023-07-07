SAN DIEGO — The Marie Hitchcock Theater is cleaning up after a man ransacked the 1947 puppet theater for the second time in one month.

“He destroyed anything and everything on the stage,” said Andrea Zinko, president of the San Diego Balboa Park Puppet Guild.

Roughly $10,000 worth of damage was done, and video surveillance shows a man trashing the theater.

The first break in happened on June 24 and the second happened on June 26. Now Zinko worries that is it just a matter of time before the man, who locals say lives in the park, will strike again.

“He was having a good time; we saw him on the camera skipping around. He was looking at tools, he broke into our box office. He tried to get into our safe and he tried to light our safe on fire,” said Zinko.

Balboa Park rangers are well aware of the incident and are keeping an extra eye on the theater for now, but the puppet theater that already works on a shoestring budget say the vandalism and theft have financially wounded them.

After struggling to survive through Covid, Zinko says this latest hurdle has left her exhausted. “Mentally and physically because I’m keeping everyone going,” said Zinko.

The show must and will go on with nine shows a week in the month of July on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with show times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per person.