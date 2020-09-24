Police search for hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Thursday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian who was crossing a Midway District street outside of a marked crosswalk.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rosecrans Street north of Lytton Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 41-year-old man was crossing Rosecrans Street westbound outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, Heims said. The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction in the suspect vehicle, described only as a white sedan.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening head injuries, the officer said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7805 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.