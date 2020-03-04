Police release graphic bodycam video of fatal shooting

WARNING: This video include body camera video of a fatal shooting and may be disturbing to many viewers.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department released a highly produced video Monday that includes video from an officer’s body camera showing his partner fatally shooting a man who was resisting arrest.

The video, which was posted to YouTube, is introduced by San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and includes an animated map, video from a smart street light camera and video from a police body camera. Nesleit said the video shows a shooting that happened on Jan. 24, 2020, when police tried to take a man into custody near the intersection of 54th Street and College Grove Drive.

Two patrol officer pulled over after observing Toby Diller, 31, acting erratically while drinking from an open container, Nesleit said. The street light video shows Diller on the street corner when a police patrol car pulls up. As officers get out of the car, Diller runs away from them into the street and the officer chase him on foot.

A still frame from a police officer’s body camera shows his partner aim a gun at a suspect’ moments before shooting the man. (Source: San Diego Police Department)

The officers in the patrol car were identified in captions as Officers Downing and Johnson. The video includes Downing’s body camera, which begins as the patrol car comes to a stop and show the two officers chasing Diller. When the officers catch up with Diller he begins struggling. At one point, Downing says, “He’s got my gun! Shoot him!”

An officer can be seen pulling out his firearm and shooting Diller in the head from about two feet away. Police identified the officer who fired his gun as Officer Johnson.

After the shooting, the officers handcuffed Diller. When paramedics arrived, they began treating Diller, but he died at the scene, according to the YouTube video.