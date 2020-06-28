Police release body-cam video of downtown shooting

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department Sunday released video of the officer involved shooting downtown.

The shooting happened Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue. Two San Diego police officers noticed a man leaving a building on the west side of the street and thought he resembled a man sought in connection with a recent robbery, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

The entire video is comprised of footage from several different sources. It includes surveillance footage, video from a smart street light, and body-cam footage from the two officers involved in the shooting.

In releasing the video, the police department said it “is committed to being open and transparent with the public.

In the video, the suspect can be seen dropping an item he was carrying, reaching for something in his waistband then pointing it at one of the officers.

Police say the object he was pointing was a gun wrapped in a bandana.

The gun recovered at the scene has been unwrapped. https://t.co/i0vzqZ5KCS pic.twitter.com/yibhVSlatT — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 28, 2020

According to police, the suspect was aiming at the officer in the street. Both officers shot at Ibarra, who was hit and fell to the ground.

The officers handcuffed Ibarra and provided first aid before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

The suspect involved in this incident has been identified as 25 year-old Leonardo

Hurtado Ibarra of San Diego, according to SDPD. Ibarra remains in the intensive care unit with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the two police officers involved have not be released.

Earlier Sunday, protesters gathered at the site of the shooting on Sixth Avenue and A Street, where a memorial has been set up for Ibarra.

Protesters upset over the shooting demanded transparency and called for the department to release the names of the officers and video from the incident.

The case is being investigated by the SDPD’s Homicide Unit to determine any criminal liability on the part of the officers involved. An internal affairs unit is also looking into whether any SDPD policies were violated.