Police officers help deliver baby on roadside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Two Oceanside police officers put their training to the test Monday morning when they helped deliver a baby on the side of a road.

Officers Brett Shields and Chris Marr were getting coffee when emergency dispatchers alerted them to a call from a man who said that he was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital when she went into labor. He had pulled to the side of the road at Rancho del Oro and Vista Way.

“It turned into lights and sirens,” Shields said. “Mom knew the baby was coming.”

Both of the officers are fairly young and have served only a few years on the force. They said the idea of delivering a baby outside in the elements was a little daunting.

“I was nervous. I was driving and remembered they showed us videos in academy -- basic child birthing classes,” Shields said.

Shields, a former emergency medical technician and lifeguard, grabbed his medical bag, but by the time he got to the passenger side of the car, the mother had already done all the work.

“Right there near the floorboard, mom was holding baby. The baby was slowly moving around. I don’t think we heard any cries from her yet,” Shields said. “I put baby on mom’s chest and that’s when I took a sigh of relief. Baby was crying. If baby’s crying, baby is breathing, so I knew all was going to be alright.”