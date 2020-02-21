15-year-old missing since Monday after running away in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police and family members were searching for a teen who may have run away from home this week.

Isis Desser, 15, was last seen Monday, Feb. 17 near the Home Depot on Eastlake Parkway in eastern Chula Vista, Chula Vista Police Department said.

Police said Desser’s mother, who the teen lives with in the Eastlake area, made Isis come along with her to run errands on Monday after noticing a young man she didn’t recognize hanging out near their house.

As they drove to a store, Desser’s mom called Isis’ father and let him know about the boy she noticed outside, saying she “was going to try and get the male juvenile into trouble,” CVPD said. That seemed to upset Isis, her mother said, and she pulled over in the Home Depot parking lot.

That’s when Isis got out and walked off, heading toward Eastlake Parkway, crossing the street and heading east on Clubhouse Drive, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., Desser’s mother lost sight of her.

“Mrs. Desser stated Isis has not run away before and this is out of the norm for her,” police wrote in a news release. “Mrs. Desser stated Isis frequents the area of Otay Ranch Mall. Officers searched the Otay Ranch Mall area and were unable to locate Isis.”

Isis is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, is fair-skinned and has very long brown hair down to her waist, police said. She was wearing a black tube top, dark blue ripped jeans, and black and white Vans sneakers when she disappeared Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to immediately call 619-691-5151. Desser is listed as a runaway juvenile in law enforcement databases.

“Investigators have been working the case and there is a possibility Isis decided to run away with another juvenile,” police said.