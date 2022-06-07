SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate two missing boys who are believed to have been taken by their mother.

Esher and Hendricks Holtwick were reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and are believed to be with their mother, Elizabeth Holtwick, who does not have custodial rights, authorities said.

Elizabeth drives a black Toyota Camry (CA license plate: 8KTZ986) and was last seen driving a U-Haul box truck (AZ license plate AH43503).

Hendricks is six-years-old and is described as three feet six inches tall, roughly 40 pounds, with blonde hair and a scar over his right eye. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. Esher is four-years-old, 39 pounds, three feet four inches tall with dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

If you have information on this incident, police ask that you call 9-1-1 immediately.

