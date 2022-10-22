SAN DIEGO – Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect in connection to a shooting in Ocean Beach Friday night.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. after a man sitting on the sea wall was shot in the lower abdomen, according to Officer Robert Heims. The 52 year old man initially thought he was experiencing a cramp but realized he had been shot.

A witness said they saw a black Dodge Charger drive away from the scene and officers found a car matching the description, said Officer Heims. They tried to stop the Charger but the suspects drove away, so officers started pursuing the car.

During the pursuit the car stopped and let a passenger out, then drove away again. The car eventually stopped in the 2800 block of Midway. The driver and another passenger got out and ran from the car, said Officer Heims. The two passengers were caught but the driver is still at large.