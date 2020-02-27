Police and firefighters on the road in Otay Mesa West where officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

SAN DIEGO -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by police in the South Bay Thursday morning, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Officers say approached the man, who they believe is homeless, shortly before 6 a.m. near a section of Otay Valley Regional Park in Otay Mesa West, off Beyer Way north of Palm Avenue.

Police said they opened fire after the man appeared to pull out a gun, hitting him at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

Investigators did not initially confirm whether they found a firearm after they shot the man.

#NOW: Officer-involved shooting in the South Bay - Otay Mesa West area. Suspect shot, hospitalized. Condition not known. Beyer Way & Palm closed. Live reports on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/UfPwzojVMf — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) February 27, 2020

It wasn't immediately clear where the shooting took place, but the investigation stretched deep into the brushy area off the main road, with SDPD trucks and crime tape set up down a dirt road.

Officials said no officers were hurt.

