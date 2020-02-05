Police investigate string of indecent exposure incidents near schools

SAN DIEGO — Parents are asking police for help after a series of reports about a man touching himself in his car near local schools, including two late last month.

In all the cases, students said they saw a man who appeared to masturbating in his car as they walked to schools in the Carmel Valley area.

The most recent incidents came Jan. 29 and 30. In the first case, two kids from Pacific Trails Middle School told police they saw a man touching himself in a silver sedan as they walked home from school. The next day, a student at Carmel Valley Middle School was walking to campus when they reported a man masturbating in a gray sedan.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson said investigators are also looking for information on two older cases in the area with similar descriptions.

In Nov. 2019, six kids were walking to Carmel Valley Middle School when they told officers they spotted a man masturbating with the door of his silver or gray sedan open. In the other case, from back in May 2019, a Torrey Pines High School student reported seeing a man masturbating in a vehicle.

In all the cases but the May incident — where there was no description provided — students described the man in similar terms, but with only vague characteristics. Aside from a man in his 20s to 40s who was Hispanic or white, and the similar vehicle descriptions, investigators don’t have much to work with.

“We don’t have any evidence to link these cases other than all four occurred in the same general area and children (mostly middle school-aged) were the victims,” SDPD’s Shawn Takeuchi said. “We don’t believe any of the victims can identify the suspect either, which makes things difficult.

“We are actively investigating these cases to determine if the suspect is the same person. We are also are conducting operations to try and apprehend him.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 619-531-2000.