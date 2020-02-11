Police ID motorcyclist killed in alleged illegal-turn crash

Police say a truck attempting to make an illegal turn in Oceanside Saturday afternoon fatally struck a motorcyclist, causing traffic congestion in the area for hours after the crash.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police on Monday publicly identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash in Oceanside.

Timothy James Bauer, 54, was riding westbound on Oceanside Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when he crashed into a truck with a trailer turning left onto the eastbound side of the street, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, Ronald Estes, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to police public information officer Tom Bussy.

Estes was allegedly attempting to make an illegal left turn onto eastbound Oceanside Boulevard, crossing the westbound lanes ahead of the motorcyclist, who was unable to stop in time, officials said.