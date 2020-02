The driver was arrested for possession of a firearm with prior felony convictions.

SAN DIEGO — Officers with the San Diego Police Department confiscated a gun from a moving car.

It happened Monday at 4200 Van Dyke Avenue, north of City Heights.

Officers said they pulled over a vehicle and discovered three people, all under the age of 21.

Police found a Raven Arms .25 semi-automatic handgun along with open containers of alcohol.

The driver was arrested for possession of a firearm with prior felony convictions.

