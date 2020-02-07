Police crack down on illegal pot dispensaries

Approximately $15,000 cash and an estimated $3-4 million worth of cannabis infused products were seized from the location.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are cracking down on illegal marijuana dispensaries, serving the latest criminal warrant in a series of 16 shut downs since 2019.

Most recently, $15,000 cash and up to $4 million worth of pot-infused products were seized from a single location.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday at 3268 Main Street in Chula Vista. Police obtained a warrant after getting multiple complaints, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Three employees were arrested for possession of marijuana for sale and operating a marijuana dispensary without a license. A fourth employee was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale.

There are currently no legal and permitted pot dispensaries in Chula Vista.

