Police chase ends with arrest near Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Officers arrested a man accused of leading police on a chase from Clairemont to Del Mar Heights Wednesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., a San Diego police officer tried to pull over a pickup truck driver on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805, then got on northbound Interstate 5. The driver got off on Del Mar Heights exit and led officers through several streets in the area.

Around 8:10 p.m., the driver stopped in front of a home on Via Esperia, east of Carmel Valley Road, and surrendered to officers.

No one was hurt.