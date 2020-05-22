Police chase pickup driver through South LA

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Police chased a pickup driver through South Los Angeles Friday after the truck was reported stolen.

The pursuit started south of downtown L.A. around 10:20 a.m., according to KTLA. Within minutes, the pickup truck had exited the freeway and was speeding on surface streets, the aerial footage showed.

The truck could be seen driving erratically, swerving across lines and driving the wrong way at times, KTLA reports.

The chase began in Pomona when officers discovered the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, according to the Pomona Police Department. Officers tried to pull over the truck, but the driver would not stop, which prompted the pursuit, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.