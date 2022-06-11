SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 10-year-old autistic boy who was last seen in San Diego’s Teralta West neighborhood.

10-year-old Logan was last seen in the 40000 block of El Cajon Boulevard around 5 p.m., authorities said on Twitter.

Logan is described as four feet ten inches tall and roughly 115 pounds. The 10-year-old has long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt with gray shorts.

Police say Logan knows how to use public transportation.

Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and use the following case reference number: #15865.

Check back for updates on this developing story.