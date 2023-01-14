Phoenix Rachel, 19, was reported missing since Jan. 13, 2023, police say. (Photo released by the San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who went missing on Friday.

Phoenix Rachel was last seen near 7000 Attleborough Ct. around 9:30 p.m.

The teen is described as a black male that stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered at-risk, but did not specify the reason for that classification.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference case #23-500062.