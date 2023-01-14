SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who went missing on Friday.
Phoenix Rachel was last seen near 7000 Attleborough Ct. around 9:30 p.m.
The teen is described as a black male that stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he is considered at-risk, but did not specify the reason for that classification.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference case #23-500062.