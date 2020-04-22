Police ask for help in search for missing Encanto woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for an Encanto woman with memory problems who has been missing for weeks.

Ernestine Edwards, 63, disappeared sometime between March 27 and April 1, according to San Diego police.

Edwards, who is believed to be in the beginning stages of dementia has become forgetful, may not remember where she lives and could be seeking help at homeless shelters or living on the streets, police said. She has family and friends in City Heights and downtown San Diego and sometimes uses the bus and trolley systems, but generally gets around by walking.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees a woman matching Edwards’ description is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.