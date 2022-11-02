SAN DIEGO — The southbound Interstate 805 ramp to westbound Interstate 8 is closed Wednesday morning due to police activity, Caltrans said in a tweet.

A SigAlert was issued around 7:50 a.m. due to the police activity, causing heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

It is not yet known how long the closure will be in place. Details on the exact nature of the police activity were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page shows that there was a reported fatality in the same area and the San Diego County Medical Examiner was requested to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.