SAN DIEGO — A SWAT standoff was underway Monday morning at a San Ysidro home, prompting a nearby school to enter a “secured lockdown,” San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The standoff is at a home in the 200 block of Avenida Del La Madrid in San Ysidro, an SDPD Watch Commander told FOX 5. As of 10:15 a.m. police were still responding to the incident.

SDPD said in a tweet that they are negotiating with an armed and barricaded suspect inside the home.

La Mirada Elementary School was placed on a “secured lockdown,” meaning class are continuing but nobody is permitted to enter or exit the campus, due to the police activity, officials said.

When students are released, parents will be able to pick their children up at the Colonel Salomon Community Activity Center located at 179 Diza Road, SDPD said.

Police officials did not have immediate information available on what initially prompted the SWAT situation or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.