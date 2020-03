SAN DIEGO — Point Loma Nazarene will transition to online classes later this month as a proactive step against coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday.

Faculty and staff will spend next week preparing for the transition to online classes, which will begin March 23. There will be no classes or chapel gatherings the week of March 16.

The university is canceling or postponing non-essential events, including chapel services, with an expected attendance of 100 or more through April 13.