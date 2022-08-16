A device described as a pipe bomb is seen in an image provided by the Pomona Police Department.

POMONA, Calif. – A patient was brought into Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with what was described as a pipe bomb Monday evening.

Police received a call from security staff about the incident at the hospital located in the 1700 block of Garey Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Hospital security told police they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina.

The device was found by an explosives detection K-9 at the hospital, the Police Department stated in a news release.

Pomona police set up a perimeter at the hospital and contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad.

The main entrance to the emergency room had to be shut down and ambulances were rerouted to other hospitals for about an hour as a result of the incident.

The Medical Center did not have to be evacuated, according to the news release.

The bomb squad eventually rendered the device safe but did not give further details about what type of danger it posed.

The identity of the patient who brought the device has not been released.

Investigators believe the patient was only in possession of the device and did not have an intended target.

Orange Grove Avenue was shut down between Artesia Street and Tate Avenue during the incident.

Anyone with further information was urged to call the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.