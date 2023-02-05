SAN DIEGO — A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.

The initiative, put in place by the county’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities, will assist 222 seniors who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Through this program, which was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors last year, eligible adults over 55 years old would be provided $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize.

To be eligible, the county said applicants must:

— Have a household income at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

— Be using more than half of their income toward housing.

— Have their name on the lease or rental agreement.

— Have a landlord willing to participate in the program.

— Not be receiving any other rental subsidies.

— Sign consent forms to participate in the program.

To apply for this rental subsidy, email your full name and contact information to HSEC-OHS.HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 619-980-4168. Officials say application assistance and translation services will be provided.

Pilot program participants who meet the eligibility criteria will be selected at random and assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring, according the the county.