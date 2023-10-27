CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A group of Jeep enthusiasts in the South Bay are showing off their specially crafted costumes ahead of unique trunk-or-treat experience.

Each of their vehicles have been dressed up for the spooky occasion.

There’s some skeleton passengers hanging out the windows, some ghosts dangling off the latches, and even some spider webs overtaking Jeep hoods and windows.

There’s also a mummy Jeep and a Frankenstein Jeep, among other four-wheeled Halloween installations.

A group of Jeep enthusiasts in the South Bay are showing off their specially crafted costumes ahead of unique trunk-or-treat experience. (KSWB)

A group known as JeepHERS San Diego will be taking over the parking lot at Mossy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chula Vista on Saturday for a family-friendly Halloween-themed event.

The group was created for women Jeep drivers who want to collaborate on all things Jeep.

“I created JeepHER San Diego as just a safe place for women to get together to learn about their jeep: how to change a tire, how to look under the hood a little bit, and then I also teach them how to trail ride. A little trail etiquette, you know, how do we get out there and really put it into four-high, four-low and really get to riding,” said Angelina Gabriel, founder of JeepHERS San Diego.

This group of women are bringing out all of the Halloween decorations Saturday to provide a safe place for families to come out and trunk-or-treat.

“We’re here for the community. We’re going to take over the Mossy Chula Vista Jeep parking lot. We’re going to have a bunch of different car clubs out here as well as Jeep clubs, as well as even food vendors. So even if you’re hungry, come on out,” said Gabriel.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. and is located at 1875 Auto Park Ave. in Chula Vista.