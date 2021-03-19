Photos: San Diego State falls to Syracuse 78-62

MARCH SADNESS: The big dance is over for San Diego State after falling on Friday night to Syracuse 78-62.
San Diego State received the sixth seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s Midwest Region and faced 11th-seeded Syracuse on Friday in Indianapolis.
The Aztecs were playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, when they were seeded 11th in the West Region and lost to Houston, 67-65, in the first round. They would have been among the top seeds in the 2020 tournament, which was canceled three days before Selection Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.