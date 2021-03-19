Photos: San Diego State falls to Syracuse 78-62

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) is defended by San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) defends against Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) vies for a rebound with Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots over San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) passes the ball over Syracuse forward Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) fights for a rebound with San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj, left, runs into San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) shoots over Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse at Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Syracuse won 78-62. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Syracuse forward Alan Griffin (0) tries to save a rebound in front of San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

MARCH SADNESS: The big dance is over for San Diego State after falling on Friday night to Syracuse 78-62.

San Diego State received the sixth seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s Midwest Region and faced 11th-seeded Syracuse on Friday in Indianapolis.

The Aztecs were playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, when they were seeded 11th in the West Region and lost to Houston, 67-65, in the first round. They would have been among the top seeds in the 2020 tournament, which was canceled three days before Selection Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.