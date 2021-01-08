Phil Mickelson commits to 2021 Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Three-time Farmers Insurance Open winner and San Diego native Phil Mickelson has committed to compete in the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

It was announced Friday that Mickelson will join a field that currently includes 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings and 16 players among the top 30 in the 2020-21 FedExCup points standings.

The field is not final until the commitment deadline on Friday, Jan. 22 shortly after conclusion of play in that week’s tournament.

The Farmers Insurance Open will take place from January 28-31 at Torrey Pines Golf Course. This year, fans will not be able to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.