Sacramento County resident dies from coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A person in Sacramento County has died due to the coronavirus, according to the Public Health Department.

The person was described as being in their 90’s who was in an assisted living facility and had an underlying health condition, KRON 4 reported.

Officials say the person died from complications of COVID-19.

This marks the third coronavirus death in California and first in Sacramento County.

Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Peter Beilenson, released a statement:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual. We will all work to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure to communicable diseases.

When a nursing home facility has an outbreak, regardless if it is flu, norovirus or COVID-19, Sacramento County Public Health immediately begins the investigation process to follow the communicable disease exposure of others and will monitor or isolate those individuals until they are no longer contagious.

Additionally, these facilities follow a flu outbreak plan, such as, limiting visitor access, freezing new admissions to the facility, closing common areas and enhanced cleaning measures.”

Correction: It has not yet been confirmed if the person was a male or female.